Why Magic Shouldn't Sign Warriors' Klay Thompson in Free Agency
Now that the Orlando Magic are eliminated from the playoffs, speculation about who the team should sign in the offseason is nonstop.
One man linked to Orlando is Golden State Warriors’ future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson, but I think signing him would be a mistake.
There’s no denying that Thompson is one of the greatest shooters ever to pick up a basketball, but his career is on the decline at age 34. Last year was the first time a healthy Thompson failed to average at least 20 points per game since 2013-14, his third season in the league.
It’s also worth noting that the three-point sniper has only failed to shoot 40 percent from 3-point range in two of his 11 seasons in the NBA, and both have come within the last three years.
Thompson is undeniably talented, but Father Time has begun to impact his effectiveness. Once one of the best two-way players in the league, Thompson is no longer as athletic as he was prior to his ACL and Achilles injuries.
Would Thompson improve the Magic’s 3-point percentage, which ranked 26th in the NBA last year? Almost undoubtedly, but given his limitations as a man who primarily played off ball and is no longer at the peak of his powers, paying top dollar for him seems like an unwise decision.
This year, the free agent pool is filled with three-point specialists, and while historically, Thompson is the best among them, signing younger, cheaper options than the future Hall of Famer could benefit the team more than overpaying for the Warriors legend, who’s expected to sign a contract around 20 million dollars.
