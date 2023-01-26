Magic Start Off Hot, Survive Late Pacers Run in Win

The Orlando Magic got off to a hot start and built a win off of it against the Indiana Pacers.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (19-29) is in the win column again after its second straight victory at home this week.

The Magic beat the Indiana Pacers (24-26) 126-120 Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The Magic got off to a hot start, scoring 46 points in the first quarter. The scoring outburst marked the second-highest first-quarter total in franchise history after the team's 50-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the year.

Paolo Banchero scored 13 points in the first frame and finished the game with a team-high 23.

The Magic led wire-to-wire and by as much as 17, but the Pacers never folded. Despite trailing by 12 with less than six minutes to play, the Pacers pulled to within five points with less than 30 seconds to go.

However, the Magic was too much. Despite a game-high 26 points from rookie Bennedict Mathurin, it wasn't enough to pull out a win.

With the win, the Magic grabs its 19th victory of the season. Last year, the Magic picked up its 19th win on Mar. 20 and won just 22 games overall.

The Magic looks to get win No. 20 Friday night when the team takes its talents to South Beach to play the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

