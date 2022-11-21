Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Most Improved?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC DROP TIGHT ONE VS. PACERS

"Following a thrilling victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Orlando Magic were on the other end of a close contest Saturday night, falling to the Indiana Pacers 114-113."

2. BOL BOL MOST IMPROVED?

"So far, Bol is averaging 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds this season, far better than what he was able to do in his first three NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets. In Saturday's loss against the Indiana Pacers, Bol scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, his fourth double-double in his last five games. His numbers are one of the biggest jumps in the NBA, placing him in line to be one of the top candidates for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award."

3. NO SPURS SCAR

"He meant a lot," Leonard said. "He's the reason why I'm the player I am today ... We've been in too many battles to have a scar on our relationship."

4. SUNDAY SCORES

Suns 116, Knicks 95

Wizards 106, Hornets 102

Kings 137, Pistons 129

Warriors 127, Rockets 120

Nets 127, Grizzlies 115

Cavaliers 113, Heat 87

Nuggets 98, Mavericks 97

Lakers 123, Spurs 92

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

