Spurs Ex Kawhi Leonard: No 'Scar' on Relationship with Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a notable embrace with Kawhi Leonard after Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard's departure from the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 was far from a fairy tale ending.

But after Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Spurs 119-97 at crypto.com Arena Saturday night, the ex Spurs star and his former coach Gregg Popovich reminded everyone that there's no bridges that have been burned.

The two shared a quick laugh and embrace after the game. Leonard was asked afterwards what he said to Popovich, but said he'll keep that between them.

However, Leonard, almost always a man of few words, had plenty to say about what Popovich means to him. He even somewhat acknowledged the head-scratching feud that led to the Spurs trading him to the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2018. Leonard seems to feel that the seven seasons he played for Pop outweighs his dramatic exit.

"He meant a lot," Leonard said. "He's the reason why I'm the player I am today ... We've been in too many battles to have a scar on our relationship."

As is life in the NBA, the Spurs have faced Leonard multiple times since his departure. But the exchange he and Popovich shared was more joyous than usual. Even for Spurs fan that despise Leonard for sending the franchise into a limbo of sorts due to his departure, it's hard to deny that Pop has clearly moved on and is focused on the present.

The Clippers and Spurs are heading in different directions, as LA is a legit title contender if healthy. Leonard is the head of the championship-hunting snake when he's healthy, and he's making sure to credit Popovich for instilling the winning culture in him.

"Built that foundation on showing me winning basketball," Leonard said of Pop. "He's a great coach, still one of the best coaches I had."

Leonard is coming back slowly from ACL rehab, but still posted 11 points and four assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's win over the Spurs.

The Clippers and Spurs will have their next matchup in San Antonio on Friday, Jan. 20.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.