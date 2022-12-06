Magic Starting 5: Warriors Rumored in Trade With Orlando

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC FIGHT AT THE END, BUT NOT ENOUGH TO BEAT BUCKS

"The Magic was a massive underdog coming into the game, and Orlando looked the part through the game's first three quarters. Trailing by 16 points going into the fourth quarter, it appeared Orlando was done for, but the Magic fought back. Orlando cut the deficit from 16 to as few as four points with two minutes to go."

2. MAGIC POWER RANKINGS

"The Magic dropped all four of their games last week to extend their streak to eight games. None of their games against significantly better Eastern Conference competition were particularly close. They lost to the Nets, Hawks, Cavaliers and Raptors and a seven-point loss in Brooklyn was their best showing. Orlando begins a five-game homestand on Monday against Milwaukee and its upcoming schedule is not conducive to getting back in the win column."

3. WARRIORS-MAGIC TRADE RUMOR?

“In a recent trade speculation piece, Bleacher Report constructed a deal that would feature the Magic acquiring James Wiseman, Moses Moody, 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick from the Warriors in exchange for Gary Harris and Moritz Wagner."

4. KD, AD PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis were named the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week.

Durant averaged 33 points and seven rebounds, leading the Nets to a 3-1 week. Durant also scored 45 points against the Magic last Monday.

Davis averaged a league-best 37.8 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a 3-1 week.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

