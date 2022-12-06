Magic Fight in 4th, But Fall Short vs. Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks provided a big challenge to the Orlando Magic Monday night. Orlando stepped up, but couldn't stomp on Milwaukee.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-20) is still seeking its coveted win to snap the now-nine game losing streak after a 109-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (17-6) Monday night at Amway Center.

The Magic was a massive underdog coming into the game, and Orlando looked the part through the game's first three quarters. Trailing by 16 points going into the fourth quarter, it appeared Orlando was done for, but the Magic fought back. Orlando cut the deficit from 16 to as few as four points with two minutes to go.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo saved the day for Milwaukee. He knocked down three free throws on four attempts ... part of his game-high 34 ... to ice the Magic.

Even in the loss, the Magic showed promise. Orlando saw massive contributions from the Wagner brothers. Franz scored a team-high 25 points, while Moe recorded his first double-double of the season, dropping 19 and grabbing 12. Markelle Fultz also had his best game of the year, scoring 20 points.

This game marked the first of a five-game homestand for the Magic. Orlando has played far better at home this season, and if the fourth quarter effort can be put on display throughout 48 minutes, the Magic may soon return to the win column.

The next chance to snap the streak comes Wednesday when the Los Angeles Clippers come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

