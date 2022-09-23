Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Ime Udoka Out For Year, Could Frank Vogel Coach Celtics?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. IME UDOKA SUSPENDED FOR SEASON

"All front-office scandals are not created equal, so the fact that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is poised to be given a season-long suspension for engaging in an "improper intimate relationship'' with another member of the organization is not precisely like ... Ousted and disgraced Donald Sterling's sick-minded reign over the Los Angeles Clippers."

2. COULD VOGEL REPLACE UDOKA?

"Vogel, 49, coached the Magic from 2016-18 and led them to a 54-110 record across two seasons. He began his coaching career with the Celtics in 2001 and has a long relationship with general manager Brad Stevens. Vogel's last coaching stop came with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-22, where he helped them win the 2020 NBA Finals. After he was fired this past offseason, Vogel may decide to team up with the Lakers' biggest rival."

3. MAGIC LOOKING HEALTHY?

"With less than a month until the Orlando Magic tips off its season against the Detroit Pistons, the team heads into the 2023 campaign with more questions than answers. With the biggest question mark from last season still looming on: when will this team be fully healthy?"

4. GREGG POPOVICH'S LAST DANCE?

"The Spurs are angling for the future, but does that include the 73-year-old legendary coach? Popovich is entering the final season of a three-year contract, and there haven't been any plans announced to extend him beyond the 2022-23 season."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 26 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

