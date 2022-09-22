Pop's Last Dance: Spurs Coach Retiring After Season?

Gregg Popovich is entering his 27th season as coach of the San Antonio Spurs. But after a legendary career and a team eyeing a rebuild, could 2022-23 be Pop's last on the bench?

Gregg Popovich is about to embark on his 27th season as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, but this year doesn't bring as much hype as most, if not all, of his previous campaigns.

Popovich's Spurs are rebuilding, evidenced after the blockbuster trade this offseason to send All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for cap-filler Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round picks.

The Spurs are angling for the future, but does that include the 73-year-old legendary coach? Popovich is entering the final season of a three-year contract, and there haven't been any plans announced to extend him beyond the 2022-23 season.

The Spurs aren't contending for a championship anytime soon, so Popovich's prime motivation stems from his love for his job. But how long will that passion survive?

Arguably the greatest coach of all time, Popovich has earned the right to coach as long as he wishes. And it's clear he enjoys the job otherwise he would have left a long time ago. Many believed Popovich would retire alongside Tim Duncan when he hung up his sneakers in 2016, but it's 2022 ... and Pop's still around.

Popovich's retirement will happen someday, and nobody is going to ask the winningest coach of all time to lead because the team isn't a winner. But Popovich entering a contract year makes people wonder if this could be the exit to take in his long NBA ride.

