Magic Starting 5: Kevin Durant Posts Season-High as Brooklyn Beats Orlando

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. KD TOO MUCH

"The Magic boasted a valiant effort, playing with just nine healthy players on the second half of a back-to-back after losing by 30 points, but the team ran into a problem named Kevin Durant.

"Durant scored a season-high 45 points on 19 of 24 shooting in the win."

2. MAGIC 'BEAT UP', BUT DON'T EXCUSE POOR PLAY

"As of November 21st, Orlando was by far the most injured team in the association according to ManGamesLost with 95 games lost from players, with the Milwaukee Bucks coming in second with 67 games. That number has continued to increase over the last week."

3. SCOTT TO THE HALL

"The team's losing streak is a big reason why Orlando moved from No. 26 to 29 in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated."

4. BEN SIMMONS EXITS GAME VS. MAGIC

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons will not return against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness, according to TNT's Chris Haynes.

Simmons struggled mightily against the Magic, scoring zero points on three shots from the floor in 12 minutes of action.

Joe Harris took his spot in the beginning of the second half.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

