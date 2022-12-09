Magic Starting 5: Orlando 'Locking In' to Play Raptors Friday

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC 'LOCKING IN'

"I thought they did a great job of focusing in and locking into the gameplan," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "Understanding how physical we could be. Our guys did a really good job of staying the course throughout that entire game, being down 18 and still being able to bounce back."

2. WAGNERS' BIG ADVANTAGE

"I think from the way you talk with each other and knowing what the other is thinking, I think that’s a huge advantage to have knowing the other person so well and being around them 24/7," Moe said. "Obviously, we’re two very emotional human beings and knowing how to approach each other and when not to approach each other is a huge advantage and human interaction obviously translates to a team environment like this. It makes it a lot easier to be together on the court.”

3. FULTZ OVER COLE

"However, with an opportunity to snap a three-week losing streak, head coach Jamahl Mosley stuck to his guns and played Fultz with the starters to end the game despite his struggles."

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

