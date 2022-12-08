Magic Brothers Franz, Moe Wagner Have 'Huge Advantage' as Teammates

ORLANDO - There aren't too many brothers who can say they've both made the NBA, let alone play together. But for Orlando Magic teammates Franz and Moe Wagner, they are some of the lucky few who can say they have.

Back in 2021, already a three-year NBA veteran, the team signed Moe towards the end of a long season marred by COVID-19. A few months later, the Magic drafted his younger brother, Franz, with the eighth overall pick. Shortly after the draft, the team signed Moe to a new contract, making the pair of brothers teammates for the first time in their pro careers.

But from a basketball perspective, the Wagners are just like any other teammates.

“I would say that from a basketball standpoint, it’s not that big of a difference because we really hadn’t played [together] before and so we got to learn each other a little bit as well," Moe said.

During Franz's rookie season, Moe played in 63 games, mostly coming off the bench. However, after returning from injury a few weeks ago with starting center Wendell Carter Jr. out, the Wagners are playing on the floor much more frequently. And Moe's intensity is something Franz appreciates.

"It makes everyone on the team happy because you see how hard he works and the energy that he brings into the building, even if he’s injured and sitting on the bench sometimes," Franz said. "He brings that energy and it gives everybody a huge spark."

Franz has benefitted from playing with Moe. Heading into Wednesday night's game, the pair had a 106.0 defensive rating when playing together, one of the best defensive duos on the team. The ability to communicate on a level outside of basketball is where the edge comes in.

"I think from the way you talk with each other and knowing what the other is thinking, I think that’s a huge advantage to have knowing the other person so well and being around them 24/7," Moe said. "Obviously, we’re two very emotional human beings and knowing how to approach each other and when not to approach each other is a huge advantage and human interaction obviously translates to a team environment like this. It makes it a lot easier to be together on the court.”

Despite the Magic's lack of success this season, the team is aware of the rebuilding process it is undergoing and has focused a lot of time on developing chemistry. Orlando hopes that the chemistry will eventually translate into a positive winning culture, and the Wagners hope to be an example of that.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.