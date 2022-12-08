Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Explains Key Lineup Decision Down Stretch vs. Clippers

Jamahl Mosley stuck to his guns, playing Markelle Fultz over Cole Anthony during crunch time in the Orlando Magic's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (6-20) is breathing a sigh of relief after snapping a nine-game losing streak Wednesday in an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers (14-12).

During the game, it was a tale of two lineups. The starters, led by Markelle Fultz, struggled, while the bench unit, headed by Cole Anthony, brought the Magic back in the game.

The box score doesn't lie in this case. Fultz was in foul trouble throughout the game and didn't make a single field goal. Meanwhile, Anthony shined off the bench, scoring 13 points, committing zero turnovers and leading the team with a +21 on the floor.

However, with an opportunity to snap a three-week losing streak, head coach Jamahl Mosley stuck to his guns and played Fultz with the starters to end the game despite his struggles.

"I believe in all of these guys," Mosley said. "There is gonna be mistakes made in the basketball game. For these guys to grow and to develop chemistry for one another, they can't get yanked every time they try to make the right play and just happen to turn it over. He's been out for a long time, so his ability to get back on the floor, we believe in what he's done to get back on the floor."

Mosley stuck to his instincts and it paid off. Fultz and the starting unit outscored the Clippers 17-12 in overtime and grabbed its first win since Nov. 18. Despite the adversity the losing streak presented, the Magic stuck to its principles, doubled down, and it netted the team an impressive win against a championship contender.

It's a sign that something strong is building in Orlando, even if it doesn't come as frequent as it should.

