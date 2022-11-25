Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Expected to Play vs. 76ers

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. PAOLO PLAYS TONIGHT

"Banchero is expected to return after missing the past seven games with an ankle sprain. He was not listed on the injury report."

2. BUT WHAT ABOUT EVERYONE ELSE?

"Also making their return for the Magic is big man Moe Wagner, who suffered a foot injury in the team's final preseason game. Wagner could make his season debut against the 76ers ... and his minutes could be very necessary.

"Center Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) and power forward Chuma Okeke (knee) are both listed as questionable against the 76ers. Carter has missed three of the last four games with the nagging injury, while Okeke left Monday night's game with a sore knee, one where he had previously torn his ACL prior to being drafted."

3. "THE TIME'S COMING"

"We know the time's coming where we're all gonna be back, we're all gonna be playing," Banchero said. "We know that's coming, so we don't want to rush it, we don't want to look too far ahead. You want to just stay in the moment."

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

