Magic Injury Report: Paolo Banchero to Play vs. 76ers?

Paolo Banchero will make his return for the Orlando Magic Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

ORLANDO - On this Thanksgiving, the Orlando Magic is thankful to have Paolo Banchero on the roster, and healthy enough to play in Friday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Banchero is expected to return after missing the past seven games with an ankle sprain. He was not listed on the injury report.

Also making their return for the Magic is big man Moe Wagner, who suffered a foot injury in the team's final preseason game. Wagner could make his season debut against the 76ers ... and his minutes could be very necessary.

Center Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) and power forward Chuma Okeke (knee) are both listed as questionable against the 76ers. Carter has missed three of the last four games with the nagging injury, while Okeke left Monday night's game with a sore knee, one where he had previously torn his ACL prior to being drafted.

Point guard Cole Anthony (oblique) and power forward Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) remain out, while point guard Markelle Fultz (toe) will also sit, but his return could be coming around the corner after the former No. 1 overall pick participated fully in practice on Wednesday.

The Magic and 76ers tip off Friday at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando.

