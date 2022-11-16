Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Questionable vs. Timberwolves

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. PAOLO BANCHERO QUESTIONABLE

"So far this season, Banchero is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic to start his career, which is unquestionably the best stat line out of anyone from the current rookie class."

2. MAGIC BENCH BRINGS 'FIRE AND FIGHT'

"I think our bench did a great job coming in the game, trying to play with some fire, play with some fight and that intensity," Mosley said. "You gotta give them credit for coming in and being ready when their number was called."

3. TIM HARDAWAY APOLOGIZES

“So y’all thought that was great D?'' Hardaway said to his broadcast buddies in reflecting on a play that saw San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl fouling Warriors star Stephen Curry in a particularly physical manner. "I thought that was just raping him. I think you should call the police on that.”

4. KNICKS MUTE JAZZ

"Engaging in 25 lead changes over the first three frames, the Knicks put up a shutdown effort in the fourth, using a 35-26 advantage to earn a 118-111 win on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

