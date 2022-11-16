Skip to main content

Go Fourth! Knicks Mute Jazz in Final Frame

A strong effort up and down the line up got the New York Knicks back on track and allowed them to open a five-game road trip on a winning note.

Facing the Utah Jazz after one of the deflating losses of the season, the New York Knicks were more than happy to add some new composers and skills to their repertoire. 

Engaging in 25 lead changes over the first three frames, the Knicks put up a shutdown effort in the fourth, using a 35-26 advantage to earn a 118-111 win on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. A diverse scoring effort, paced by 25 from Jalen Brunson, afforded the Knicks (7-7) a chance to not only start their five-game western swing on the right note but to also bestow the Jazz (10-6) their third consecutive loss and first at Vivint Arena this season. Six Knicks reached double-figures on the night.

Seeking clarity and a path forward after a bizarrely deflating home loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday, the Knicks kept pace with the Jazz in their first game since reportedly holding a players-only meeting over dinner upon their Salt Lake City entrance. A complete effort led the way in the fourth, one that saw the Knicks go up by as much as 14 after starting the frame with a 24-11 advantage. 

Brunson, benched for his role in the defensive no-show on Sunday, proved to be especially clutch in the final frame, scoring 12 points and assisting on three scores over the last 12 minutes. Fellow starter Cam Reddish, one of the weekend's few silver linings, was right behind him with 19 on 7-of-13 from the field. 

Off the bench Immanuel Quickley's scoring efforts have become increasingly routine, as he and Obi Topping (plus-23) each had a trio of triples. But the ultimate standout of the contest may have been reserver center Jericho Sims, who earned increased minutes when Isaiah Hartenstein wound up in early foul trouble. The sophomore Sims put up the second double-double of his career with 11 points and 13 rebounds, the latter coming one short of his career-best.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Utah, one of the keener three-point shooters in the league, saw their outside lanes cut off in the final frame, limited to 32 percent (14-of-43) on the night. Kelly Olynyk led the team with 27 points in defeat. The Jazz will get another crack at the Knicks when they visit Madison Square Garden on Feb. 11. 

The Knicks have little time to rest, as they'll immediately hit the road to the Rockies, where they'll battle the Nikola Jokić-less Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night (10 p.m. ET, MSG). 

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Snip20221115_45
News

Nikola Jokić Into Health Protocol, to Miss Knicks' Visit

By Geoff Magliocchetti
RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
News

Knicks, Thibodeau, Struggling to Find Identity

By Riley Sheppard
92E25D93-394B-4E65-8B97-E07DB96CAFE0
News

Knicks’ Benched RJ Barrett ‘Future All-Star,’ Predicts Jalen Brunson

By Mike Fisher
Snip20221115_43
News

Grizzlies' Sharpshooter Desmond Bane Out 2-3 Weeks - NBA Tracker

By All Knicks Staff
Snip20221115_42
News

Knicks at Jazz: How & Who to Watch in Donovan Mitchell-Free Showdown

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221108_45
News

NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Knicks After Inconsistent Week?

By Jeremy Brener
Snip20221114_32
News

'Falls on Me': Knicks' RJ Barrett Benched as Thunder Rolls at MSG

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221113_29
News

Blunder vs. the Thunder: Knicks' Big Lead Struck Down

By Geoff Magliocchetti