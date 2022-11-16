Go Fourth! Knicks Mute Jazz in Final Frame

A strong effort up and down the line up got the New York Knicks back on track and allowed them to open a five-game road trip on a winning note.

Facing the Utah Jazz after one of the deflating losses of the season, the New York Knicks were more than happy to add some new composers and skills to their repertoire.

Engaging in 25 lead changes over the first three frames, the Knicks put up a shutdown effort in the fourth, using a 35-26 advantage to earn a 118-111 win on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. A diverse scoring effort, paced by 25 from Jalen Brunson, afforded the Knicks (7-7) a chance to not only start their five-game western swing on the right note but to also bestow the Jazz (10-6) their third consecutive loss and first at Vivint Arena this season. Six Knicks reached double-figures on the night.

Seeking clarity and a path forward after a bizarrely deflating home loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday, the Knicks kept pace with the Jazz in their first game since reportedly holding a players-only meeting over dinner upon their Salt Lake City entrance. A complete effort led the way in the fourth, one that saw the Knicks go up by as much as 14 after starting the frame with a 24-11 advantage.

Brunson, benched for his role in the defensive no-show on Sunday, proved to be especially clutch in the final frame, scoring 12 points and assisting on three scores over the last 12 minutes. Fellow starter Cam Reddish, one of the weekend's few silver linings, was right behind him with 19 on 7-of-13 from the field.

Off the bench Immanuel Quickley's scoring efforts have become increasingly routine, as he and Obi Topping (plus-23) each had a trio of triples. But the ultimate standout of the contest may have been reserver center Jericho Sims, who earned increased minutes when Isaiah Hartenstein wound up in early foul trouble. The sophomore Sims put up the second double-double of his career with 11 points and 13 rebounds, the latter coming one short of his career-best.

Utah, one of the keener three-point shooters in the league, saw their outside lanes cut off in the final frame, limited to 32 percent (14-of-43) on the night. Kelly Olynyk led the team with 27 points in defeat. The Jazz will get another crack at the Knicks when they visit Madison Square Garden on Feb. 11.

The Knicks have little time to rest, as they'll immediately hit the road to the Rockies, where they'll battle the Nikola Jokić-less Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night (10 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.