Magic Starting 5: Shaq to Buy Franchise?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. SHAQ WANTS TO BUY MAGIC?

"Regarded as one of the most dominant players in history, Orlando is one place that could be considered "home" for O'Neal, who was selected first overall by the team 1992 and where he spent the first four years of his career."

2. BOL BOL TAKES 'ANOTHER STEP'

"Big man Bol Bol, who scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's win against the Memphis Grizzlies, is emerging with the Magic in his first full season with the team and could play a significant role when the season begins next week.

"I feel like every game has been a progression," Bol said. "Because of my teammates and coaches, they tell me to be aggressive... I feel like every game is another step."

3. BIGGER ROLE FOR CHUMA OKEKE?

"Okeke has a team option on his contract for next season, meaning this could be his final year with the Magic. However, there's potential for 2022-23 to be the best campaign yet.

"Let's take a look back at what Okeke was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season."

4. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic return to action tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is six days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.