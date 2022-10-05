Magic Starting 5: Can Orlando Fix Turnover Problem?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC FALL IN PRESEASON OPENER

"Besides the opening possession where No. 1 Paolo Banchero intercepted a Grizzlies pass and laid it in on the end other, the Magic trailed for the entirety of the game, while also committing 25 turnovers."

2. BOL BOL'S IMPACT

"The Orlando Magic has a logjam in the frontcourt, part of which features 7-2 Bol Bol.

"Bol has yet to play a game for the Magic, but his size and potential ... along with his NBA lineage, make him an intriguing prospect. Let's take a look back at what Bol was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season."

3. FORMER ORLANDO PLAYER ROBERT FRANKS MAKING MAGIC

"Robert Franks played seven games with the Orlando Magic at the end of the 2021-22 season, following a strong year with the Lakeland Magic in the G League during the bubble season in 2021.

Since then, Franks has moved to Australia, where he spent last season and expects to spend this upcoming season playing basketball at."

4. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic return to action Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 14 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

