Magic Streak Stays Alive With Another Win vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics provided a tough task for the Orlando Magic on Sunday. But the Magic prevailed, winning its sixth consecutive game.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (11-20) streak is still alive after a 95-92 win against the Boston Celtics (22-9) Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

The game came down to the wire.

the With the Magic up a point and less than 30 seconds on the clock, Orlando picked up a key rebound from Markelle Fultz, that led to a Magic timeout. However, Orlando could not inbound the ball and turned it over to Boston with less than 10 seconds to go.

On the ensuing possession, the Celtics also turned over the inbounds play and the Magic picked up a pair of free throws, both of which Moe Wagner knocked down.

The Celtics played without MVP candidate Jayson Tatum (personal reasons), and the Magic took advantage. Boston shot just 34.8 percent from the floor and didn't have much scoring outside Jaylen Brown, who scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Magic had a strong performance from No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who scored a game-high 31 points. Banchero has scored 20+ points in each of the last seven games.

With the win, Orlando has now won six straight games. That means the team has won more games in its last six (6-0) than the first 25 (5-20). It also marks the second straight road victory against Boston. Coming into the two-game series, the Celtics had lost just two games at home. Now, that number is doubled after the weekend.

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night when they travel down south to face the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.