BREAKING: Raptors Forward O.G. Anunoby OUT vs. Magic

ORLANDO - The Toronto Raptors will be without one of their key players tonight.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced before the game that forward O.G. Anunoby is out against the Orlando Magic on Sunday with a strained hip.

"We know it takes one of our primary wing defenders out," Nurse said. "Now we just plug the next guy up and see what happens.

"So we're gonna get back to Toronto and get some clearer answers, more clear answers on what the prognosis and timeframe and all that stuff is."

The 25-year-old, who is a front-runner for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, believes to have pulled the muscle in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Magic.

Playing less than 50 games in each of the past two seasons, Anunoby was one of just two Raptors players to play in all 26 games this year.

The sixth-year forward was heading into the game averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.4 steals per game.

Gary Trent Jr., who scored 20 points off the bench in Friday's game against Orlando, will start in the his place.

The Raptors will also be without Otto Porter Jr. (toe), Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle).

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

