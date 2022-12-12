Magic Extend Win Streak, Beat Raptors Again

The Orlando Magic handled business against the Toronto Raptors at home Sunday night.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic reached a big milestone in Sunday night's 111-99 win against the Toronto Raptors.

In the conclusion of three meetings in the last eight days, the Magic won two out of three with Sunday's victory. The team has also won three straight games for the first time this season.

Leading the way offensively for Orlando was the trio of Franz Wagner (23), Paolo Banchero (20) and Mo Bamba (18).

A majority of Bamba's output came in a big-time second quarter for the center, where he notched 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers from the top of the key.

After Raptors leading scorer Pascal Siakam picked up his fourth personal foul at the 7:14 mark of second quarter, the Magic would make its run, outscoring Toronto 29-20 in the period.

Without defensive specialist O.G. Anunoby, who was ruled out prior to tip-off with a strained hip, the Magic connected on 14 of 31 three-point attempts.

Drawing contact proved to be a point of emphasis all game long, with a combined 69 free-throw attempts between both teams.

The Magic is beginning to build confidence and have shaken off the nine-game skid that preceded the three-game win streak.

Orlando is back in action on Wednesday at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

