Despite Winning, Magic Must Make Adjustments Sunday vs. Raptors

The Orlando Magic did its homework and exacted revenge on the Toronto Raptors Friday. But the work won't be done in preparation for another game Sunday.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic was not favored to beat the Toronto Raptors Friday night at home. But the Magic pulled off the upset and grabbed a big win.

It was the second meeting between the Magic and Raptors in less than a week. Back in Toronto last Saturday, the Raptors clearly looked like the better team and cruised to a double-digit victory.

That game gave the Raptors the edge on paper, but the Magic was able to learn from mistakes made in that loss to pull out a win.

"There's growth in wins and there's growth in losses," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "That loss we had up there, we learned from it, we grew from it, we took the things that we needed to do in order to come out and get this one. We have this team again Sunday, so there's going to be adjustments that need to be made."

With the Magic victorious, the Raptors will have to go back to the drawing board ahead of Sunday's rubber match between the two teams. The Raptors hope to add more aggression and attention to detail in tomorrow's matchup.

"When you are on the road, you have to be sharper, be more aggressive, be more attentive, and just more ready to go and we haven’t been able to do that," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "But it is a long season, and we have another opportunity on Sunday. We have to have short term memory.”

The Magic and Raptors play again Sunday at Amway Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.