Magic vs. Knicks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic is searching for its first win of the season. Could it come against the New York Knicks at MSG?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-3) is back in action tonight, travelling to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks (1-1).

On this day one year ago, the Magic came through with a come-from-behind upset win at Madison Square Garden. It was Orlando's first win of the season, and today, the team is hoping that history repeats itself.

But the Knicks will give the winless Magic a challenge and will force Orlando to earn tonight's win. New York lost its season opener in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies and crushed the Detroit Pistons in the home opener on Friday.

If you use the Pistons games as a measuring stick for the two teams, New York should win tonight. However, the Magic is due and it's only a matter of time before these losses turn into wins.

Here's everything you need to know for Monday night ...

Magic vs. Knicks Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 24
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Magic vs. Knicks Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Jalen Suggs (OUT - ankle sprain)
  • Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)

New York Knicks

  • Quentin Grimes (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

Magic vs. Knicks Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • PG Cole Anthony
  • SG Terrence Ross
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

New York Knicks

  • PG Jalen Brunson
  • SG Evan Fournier
  • SF RJ Barrett
  • PF Julius Randle
  • C Mitchell Robinson

