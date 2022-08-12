Betting Odds: How Many Games Will Magic Win Next Season?

Where do the Orlando Magic sit in Caesar's Sportsbook's most recent win total projections?

Given the Orlando Magic's current rebuilding phase, finishing 22-60 last season did not come as much of a surprise.

And it isn't a surprise that oddsmakers don't feel optimistic about the Magic finishing much better next season.

In Caesar's Sportsbook’s most up-to-date win total projections, the Magic sits at the fifth-worst record at 26.5, with only the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs holding worse odds.

While expectations may not be high on the Magic, the team got better this offseason. By drafting Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, the team adds an instant starter and difference-maker on the court. Banchero will change the way the offense is played and elevates the floor and ceiling of the team.

Outside of the draft, the team has so far neglected to sign outside free agents, meaning it appears that it will run it back with the same group next season.

By keeping almost everything in-house, it will improve the team's chemistry and the players can all develop together under second-year head coach Jamahl Mosley.

With the players already familiar with Mosley's system, the kinks in the system will be less apparent next season.

Couple all of that with the likely return of a healthy Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac and the team has potential to be better than it was last year, along with confidence from its lone veteran presence Terrence Ross for this young core.

“We can f**king go to the playoffs this year,” Ross said on a recent episode of his show, The T. Ross Podcast.

The Magic’s schedule has yet to be released, but the team will be returning for training camp next month.