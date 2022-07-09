Magic 94, Kings 92: Orlando Chokes Big Lead in 4th, Wins in Sudden Death Overtime

The Orlando Magic sit atop the Las Vegas Summer League standings Saturday afternoon after a 94-92 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Magic struggled a bit in the first quarter, but once the team got its rhythm together in the second quarter, Orlando cruised to a lead that grew as large as 18 with less than five minutes to go. The Kings were able to cut it close in the fourth quarter thanks to a 23-5 run that ended with two threes in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter.

In overtime, the Magic and Kings traded two-point buckets and Keon Ellis banked in a three with 21 seconds to give Sacramento a three-point lead. On the ensuing possession, Devin Cannady was fouled on a three-point attempt and sunk in each of his free throws to tie the game. On the final possession, Ellis drove to the basket, but it was blocked by Emanuel Terry to send the game to a sudden-death second overtime.

In the sudden-death overtime, Orlando won the tip and gave the ball to No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, but he committed his eighth turnover of the game after his pass was deflected. On the next possession, Sacramento found an alley-oop attempt to win the game, but Banchero saved the game by blocking the pass to Neemias Queta that was originally called a foul.

The Magic were able to clinch the game on the final possession when Banchero found Terry for the game-winning layup.

Leading the way for the Magic was Banchero, who despite his turnovers, looked even more impressive than he did in his debut Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.

Banchero finished with 23 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the field, but the No. 1 overall pick was able to flash his defensive abilities more in his second game. Banchero recorded four of the team's 11 steals in the game.

With the win this afternoon, the Magic is the first team to win multiple games in Las Vegas, and the team is halfway home to competing in the Summer League championship at the end of the showcase.

The Magic will play next on Monday night against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m.