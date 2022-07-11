'That Kid is So Talented': Magic PG Cole Anthony Raves About Rookie Paolo Banchero

The Duke-UNC connection is about to take over Orlando.

ORLANDO - They haven't shared the court as teammates in the NBA yet, but Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero have a connection.

On the night of the draft, Anthony welcomed Banchero to the team in a unique way, finding an old photo of the No. 1 overall pick and posting it to his Twitter.

Then, shortly after the draft, video surfaced of Banchero working out with Anthony in New York in attempt to build some early chemistry.

As a third-year pro, Anthony is looking to become a vocal leader for the team and a source of energy to rally the Magic from exiting the doldrums of the Eastern Conference. Getting Banchero involved with the team is an early step in the right direction.

"That kid is so talented," Anthony told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbard. "He loves the game ... He works hard, he has a really high ceiling. I think he's going to be really good."

During his first two Summer League games, Banchero has lived by Anthony's high praise. In his debut Thursday against the Houston Rockets, the No. 1 overall pick finished with 17 points in a win. He was able to top that performance Saturday against the Sacramento Kings with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists ... including the game-winning pass in a sudden-death overtime win.

Banchero's hard work is paying off so far, and he's a necessary part of the Magic's winning formula as the top pick. And if he can live by his teammate's words, the Magic will become winners once again.