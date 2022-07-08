Magic 91, Rockets 77: No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Shines in Summer League Debut

The Magic kick off its Summer League circuit in style.

The Orlando Magic is starting off its Las Vegas Summer League all smiles after a 91-77 opening-night win against the Houston Rockets.

All eyes were on No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, and the former Duke Blue Devil didn't disappoint. Banchero scored eight quick points in the first quarter en route to 17 in the game. He set the tone and was able to flash potential on both ends of the floor.

On offense, he set himself apart by hitting this brilliant stepback three ...

And on defense, he was able to swat away this drive attempt from No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr.

There's still a lot left to be uncovered with Banchero's game, and it should be a treat when he plays in the coming games.

Despite Banchero's strong efforts, the leading scorer in the game was the Magic's other draft pick, Michigan wing Caleb Houstan.

Houstan, the 32nd pick in the NBA Draft, knocked down a team-high 20 points and made 5 of 9 three-point attempts. Houstan led the efforts for a Magic team placing a ton of emphasis on the perimeter. As a team, the Magic made 14 of 33 attempts from beyond the arc.

Outside of the draft picks, there were other highlights. Devin Cannady scored 15 points as the team's starting point guard, and his fellow backcourt starter R.J. Hampton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Magic will sit Friday out before facing No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings at 4 p.m. Saturday.