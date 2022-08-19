LeBron, Tatum Highlight Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero's Favorite Player List

As the new NBA season nears, the Orlando Magic can't wait to get things rolling with training camp next month. After missing the postseason for three consecutive years, the hope is that the Magic's influx of high-quality young talent will finally get the team over the hump.

No. 1 overall pick and potential star rookie Paolo Banchero is at the top of Orlando's list of young players hoping to lead a revival. In an interview with the "All the Smoke" podcast, Banchero revealed his list of favorite players and guys he's tried to mold his game after.

"I kind of have my own just way of playing," Banchero said. "I mean, LeBron (James) is my favorite player. LeBron and (Carmelo Anthony) growing up ... I love those two. Those two guys are two of my very favorites. Then, right now, (Jayson) Tatum, Anthony Davis. Guys like watching bigger guys who can do a lot of things.

"Just watching a lot of them, but then, the same time, trying to do you."

Although Banchero will be looking to make a name for himself in the league, it certainly doesn't hurt that he's watching other NBA stars and trying to add parts of their games to his. After having a sensational freshman year at Duke, Banchero has shown everyone this summer – both in limited Summer League play and pickup games – why the Magic decided to select him with the first pick in the draft over Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith.

Only time will tell if Banchero can become as much of a household name as the the players he looks up to, but one thing is for sure: His head is in the right place for a 19 year old with loads of potential.

