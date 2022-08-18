LOOK: Full Breakdown of Orlando Magic 2022-23 Schedule
With the NBA and Orlando Magic releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise.
Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ...
October
Wed. 10/19 at Pistons
Fri. 10/21 at Hawks
Sat. 10/22 vs. Celtics
Mon. 10/24 at Knicks
Wed. 10/26 at Cavaliers
Fri. 10/28 vs. Hornets
Sun. 10/30 at Mavericks
The Magic get thrown right into the fire with the season opener against 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, a matchup against Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks two nights later and a home opener against the reigning Eastern Conference champions on the second half of a back-to-back.
November
Tue. 11/1 at Thunder
Thu. 11/3 vs. Warriors
Sat. 11/5 vs. Kings
Mon. 11/7 vs. Rockets
Wed. 11/9 vs. Mavericks
Fri. 11/11 vs. Suns
Mon. 11/14 vs. Hornets
Wed. 11/16 vs. Timberwolves
Fri. 11/18 at Bulls
Sat. 11/19 at Pacers
Mon. 11/21 at Pacers
Fri. 11/25 vs. 76ers
Sun. 11/27 vs. 76ers
Mon. 11/28 at Nets
Wed. 11/30 vs. Hawks
After starting off the month against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren in the team's lone TNT appearance of the season, the Magic hold its longest homestand of the year ... seven games including one against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
December
Fri. 12/2 at Cavaliers
Sat. 12/3 at Raptors
Mon. 12/5 vs. Bucks
Wed. 12/7 vs. Clippers
Fri. 12/9 vs. Raptors
Sun. 12/11 vs. Raptors
Wed. 12/14 vs. Hawks
Fri. 12/16 at Celtics
Sun. 12/18 at Celtics
Mon. 12/19 at Hawks
Wed. 12/21 at Rockets
Fri. 12/23 vs. Spurs
Tue. 12/27 vs. Lakers
Wed. 12/28 at Pistons
Fri. 12/30 vs. Wizards
The team faces a difficult five-game homestand in the first half of the month against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and another "rivalry" matchup with Dejounte Murray.
January
Wed. 1/4 vs. Thunder
Thu. 1/5 vs. Grizzlies
Sat. 1/7 at Warriors
Mon. 1/9 at Kings
Tue. 1/10 at Trail Blazers
Fri. 1/13 at Jazz
Sun. 1/15 at Nuggets
Fri. 1/20 vs. Pelicans
Sat. 1/21 at Wizards
Mon. 1/23 vs. Celtics
Wed. 1/25 vs. Pacers
Fri. 1/27 at Heat
Sat. 1/28 vs. Bulls
Mon. 1/30 at 76ers
The annual long west coast road trip comes in the first half of the month with a five-game tour against the defending champions and Nikola Jokic, but three other very winnable games.
February
Wed. 2/1 at 76ers
Fri. 2/3 at Timberwolves
Sun. 2/5 at Hornets
Tue. 2/7 vs. Knicks
Thu. 2/9 vs. Nuggets
Sat. 2/11 vs. Heat
Mon. 2/13 at Bulls
Tue. 2/14 at Raptors
2/17-19 All-Star Break in Salt Lake City, UT
Thu. 2/23 vs. Pistons
Sat. 2/25 vs. Pacers
Mon. 2/27 at Pelicans
The All-Star Break could see a number of Magic players participating in the Rising Stars Challenge, including Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.
March/April
Wed. 3/1 at Bucks
Fri. 3/3 at Hornets
Sun. 3/5 vs. Trail Blazers
Tue. 3/7 vs. Bucks
Thu. 3/9 vs. Jazz
Sat. 3/11 vs. Heat
Tue. 3/14 at Spurs
Thu. 3/16 at Suns
Sat. 3/18 at Clippers
Sun. 3/19 at Lakers
Tue. 3/21 vs. Wizards
Thu. 3/23 vs. Knicks
Sun. 3/26 vs. Nets
Tue. 3/28 at Grizzlies
Fri. 3/31 at Wizards
Sun. 4/2 vs. Pistons
Tue. 4/4 vs. Cavaliers
Thu. 4/6 vs. Cavaliers
Fri. 4/7 at Nets
Sun. 4/9 at Heat
The Magic make its annual trip to Los Angeles, facing the Clippers and Lakers on consecutive days. It marks the 12th of 13 back-to-backs in Orlando's schedule. The final back-to-back comes days before the end of the season with games against the Cavaliers and Nets. The team closes out the season on the road against the Heat.