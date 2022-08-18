LOOK: Full Breakdown of Orlando Magic 2022-23 Schedule

With the NBA and Orlando Magic releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise.

Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ...

October

Wed. 10/19 at Pistons

Fri. 10/21 at Hawks

Sat. 10/22 vs. Celtics

Mon. 10/24 at Knicks

Wed. 10/26 at Cavaliers

Fri. 10/28 vs. Hornets

Sun. 10/30 at Mavericks

The Magic get thrown right into the fire with the season opener against 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, a matchup against Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks two nights later and a home opener against the reigning Eastern Conference champions on the second half of a back-to-back.

November

Tue. 11/1 at Thunder

Thu. 11/3 vs. Warriors

Sat. 11/5 vs. Kings

Mon. 11/7 vs. Rockets

Wed. 11/9 vs. Mavericks

Fri. 11/11 vs. Suns

Mon. 11/14 vs. Hornets

Wed. 11/16 vs. Timberwolves

Fri. 11/18 at Bulls

Sat. 11/19 at Pacers

Mon. 11/21 at Pacers

Fri. 11/25 vs. 76ers

Sun. 11/27 vs. 76ers

Mon. 11/28 at Nets

Wed. 11/30 vs. Hawks

After starting off the month against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren in the team's lone TNT appearance of the season, the Magic hold its longest homestand of the year ... seven games including one against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

December

Fri. 12/2 at Cavaliers

Sat. 12/3 at Raptors

Mon. 12/5 vs. Bucks

Wed. 12/7 vs. Clippers

Fri. 12/9 vs. Raptors

Sun. 12/11 vs. Raptors

Wed. 12/14 vs. Hawks

Fri. 12/16 at Celtics

Sun. 12/18 at Celtics

Mon. 12/19 at Hawks

Wed. 12/21 at Rockets

Fri. 12/23 vs. Spurs

Tue. 12/27 vs. Lakers

Wed. 12/28 at Pistons

Fri. 12/30 vs. Wizards

The team faces a difficult five-game homestand in the first half of the month against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and another "rivalry" matchup with Dejounte Murray.

January

Wed. 1/4 vs. Thunder

Thu. 1/5 vs. Grizzlies

Sat. 1/7 at Warriors

Mon. 1/9 at Kings

Tue. 1/10 at Trail Blazers

Fri. 1/13 at Jazz

Sun. 1/15 at Nuggets

Fri. 1/20 vs. Pelicans

Sat. 1/21 at Wizards

Mon. 1/23 vs. Celtics

Wed. 1/25 vs. Pacers

Fri. 1/27 at Heat

Sat. 1/28 vs. Bulls

Mon. 1/30 at 76ers

The annual long west coast road trip comes in the first half of the month with a five-game tour against the defending champions and Nikola Jokic, but three other very winnable games.

February

Wed. 2/1 at 76ers

Fri. 2/3 at Timberwolves

Sun. 2/5 at Hornets

Tue. 2/7 vs. Knicks

Thu. 2/9 vs. Nuggets

Sat. 2/11 vs. Heat

Mon. 2/13 at Bulls

Tue. 2/14 at Raptors

2/17-19 All-Star Break in Salt Lake City, UT

Thu. 2/23 vs. Pistons

Sat. 2/25 vs. Pacers

Mon. 2/27 at Pelicans

The All-Star Break could see a number of Magic players participating in the Rising Stars Challenge, including Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

March/April

Wed. 3/1 at Bucks

Fri. 3/3 at Hornets

Sun. 3/5 vs. Trail Blazers

Tue. 3/7 vs. Bucks

Thu. 3/9 vs. Jazz

Sat. 3/11 vs. Heat

Tue. 3/14 at Spurs

Thu. 3/16 at Suns

Sat. 3/18 at Clippers

Sun. 3/19 at Lakers

Tue. 3/21 vs. Wizards

Thu. 3/23 vs. Knicks

Sun. 3/26 vs. Nets

Tue. 3/28 at Grizzlies

Fri. 3/31 at Wizards

Sun. 4/2 vs. Pistons

Tue. 4/4 vs. Cavaliers

Thu. 4/6 vs. Cavaliers

Fri. 4/7 at Nets

Sun. 4/9 at Heat

The Magic make its annual trip to Los Angeles, facing the Clippers and Lakers on consecutive days. It marks the 12th of 13 back-to-backs in Orlando's schedule. The final back-to-back comes days before the end of the season with games against the Cavaliers and Nets. The team closes out the season on the road against the Heat.