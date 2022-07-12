Magic Shut Down Paolo Banchero For Summer League: Right or Wrong Move?

ORLANDO - Monday night had the potential to be the most electric game of Summer League yet, with No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic facing off against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, just hours before tip, it was announced that Banchero would be shut down for the final three Summer League games after he was seen limping in the aftermath of Orlando's win against the Sacramento Kings two days ago.

Ultimately, the Magic were looking to ensure that its top pick wouldn't risk any injury, which is probably the main reason why Banchero would sit. But if that's the case, why was he playing in the first place? Development is key, and the main con behind sitting Banchero is losing opportunities for minutes, especially Monday night against the Thunder, a team starting four NBA veterans and Holmgren, a player who could really test Banchero on a level nobody else would have in Las Vegas.

Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., the two players chosen after Banchero, both played Monday night and don't appear to have plans to be shut down before their Vegas tour ends. Those players will get reps to help them grow while Banchero sits on the sidelines.

Will Banchero sitting the final three games ultimately affect his development? Probably not ... but if the team is risking injury, then why was he playing in the first place? And if he's healthy, why not put him back out there?

If Banchero really was injured after Saturday's game, that's another story, but there's nothing to suggest that his DNP Monday night was anything more than a precaution.

However, after his two games, Banchero has shown enough to prove that he's hopefully going to be a great player for the Magic moving forward.