Skip to main content

LOOK: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Limping After Win vs. Kings

The No. 1 pick appeared to suffer an ankle injury.

After a big win against the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero was seen limping in the Thomas & Mack arena.

Banchero scored 23 points after playing nearly 35 minutes during Saturday's game.

Banchero scored most of his points early on in the game, but found more success from the free throw line than the field, making 11 of 15 from the charity stripe.

There to complement Banchero in the scoring department in the first half was Admiral Schofield, who was second on the team in points with 14, all of which came before halftime.

The more Banchero shows in Las Vegas, the more he proves that he probably doesn't belong in Summer League. He looks like the No. 1 pick and it will be intriguing to see how much his game translates to the NBA level for the upcoming season.

However, this injury could signal the end of Banchero's run in Vegas. His sore ankle could be just a routine checkup after a hard-fought game with the most minutes he's played in a long time or it could turn into something bigger. Fellow lottery picks Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe and Jeremy Sochan have also suffered injuries and seen their Summer League showcase cut short. If the Magic want to play it safe, Banchero may be added to the list.

The Magic will play next on Monday night against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Paolo Banchero
News

LOOK: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Limping After Win vs. Kings

By Jeremy Brener41 seconds ago
Admiral Schofield
News

Magic 94, Kings 92: Orlando Chokes Big Lead in 4th, Wins in Sudden Death Overtime

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
orlando-magic-all-access-20220628
News

WATCH: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Slams Down 360 Dunk in Summer League

By The Magic Insider Staff3 hours ago
bancherorockets_2400_20220707
News

Magic Take on Kings in Summer League: Preview, How to Watch

By Riley Sheppard9 hours ago
Bol Bol
News

NBA Legend's Son Officially Re-Signs with Magic: Details

By Jeremy BrenerJul 8, 2022
Caleb Houstan
News

Magic Win Summer League Opener: Top 3 Observations

By Jeremy BrenerJul 8, 2022
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic 91, Rockets 77: No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Shines in Summer League Debut

By Jeremy BrenerJul 8, 2022
orlando-magic-all-access-20220628
News

Magic Open Summer League vs. Rockets: Preview, How to Watch

By Riley SheppardJul 7, 2022
Admiral Schofield
News

'Great Professional' Admiral Schofield Has Inspiring Message for Magic Teammates

By Jeremy BrenerJul 7, 2022