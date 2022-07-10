LOOK: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Limping After Win vs. Kings

After a big win against the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero was seen limping in the Thomas & Mack arena.

Banchero scored 23 points after playing nearly 35 minutes during Saturday's game.

Banchero scored most of his points early on in the game, but found more success from the free throw line than the field, making 11 of 15 from the charity stripe.

There to complement Banchero in the scoring department in the first half was Admiral Schofield, who was second on the team in points with 14, all of which came before halftime.

The more Banchero shows in Las Vegas, the more he proves that he probably doesn't belong in Summer League. He looks like the No. 1 pick and it will be intriguing to see how much his game translates to the NBA level for the upcoming season.

However, this injury could signal the end of Banchero's run in Vegas. His sore ankle could be just a routine checkup after a hard-fought game with the most minutes he's played in a long time or it could turn into something bigger. Fellow lottery picks Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe and Jeremy Sochan have also suffered injuries and seen their Summer League showcase cut short. If the Magic want to play it safe, Banchero may be added to the list.

The Magic will play next on Monday night against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m.