Jabari Smith Locked In As Magic's No. 1 Pick? League Sources 'Aren't Sold'

ORLANDO - Throughout the past few weeks, there have been several draft experts sharing their conversations around the league, and Jabari Smith from Auburn has turned into the consensus top pick.

However, there are some sources that don't exactly agree with that thinking.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor commented in a Spotify Live room Saturday about how he doesn't believe Smith is a "lock" to be the Orlando Magic's No. 1 overall pick.

Even though the betting odds, Instagram interactions and majority of reports favor Smith, there is doubt that the 6-10 Auburn forward is going to be drafted No. 1.

If the pick isn't Smith, it could be either Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren or Duke's Paolo Banchero.

Holmgren might not be ready to contribute at a high level immediately, but someone who could become one of the best defenders in the league. He's also Jalen Suggs' high school teammate and by choosing him, the Magic can define their team as one with tight chemistry that unfolds on the court.

Banchero could be the most NBA-ready out of the three top prospects. Banchero's talents make him one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft.

There isn't a ton of separation from the top three prospects, which makes Orlando's decision that much more difficult.

It doesn't seem like the team will trade the pick, but the fact that there isn't a surefire No. 1 pick like we saw in 2021 with Cade Cunningham shows that the Magic are keeping the cards close to the chest.