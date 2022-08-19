Magic Starting 5: Full Orlando Schedule Breakdown; Cole Anthony Playing with NBA All-Stars?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

"With the NBA and Orlando Magic releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise. Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis."

2. COLE ANTHONY OPEN RUN

"A video posted to Twitter Wednesday by videographer Moving Pictures captured Anthony getting in some action at a open run pickup game in Los Angeles against some of the NBA's premier talent."

3. POOLE x PAOLO?

"It seems to have become a sort of open league secret that the Orlando Magic has some sort of connection or interest or something in Jordan Poole, who just happens to be employed by the world champion Golden State Warriors."

4. DIRK NOWITZKI: THE GERMAN MICHAEL JORDAN?

"Wagner, the younger brother of Orlando's Moritz Wagner, shares Dirk’s background, of course. He has a similar frame at 6-10, 220 (two inches shy of Dirk). And he’s a big who can shoot and score, not only at the international level but also as a first-round rookie last year in Orlando, where he was a starter and averaged 15 points per."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

J.J. Redick was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the 11th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and spent parts of seven seasons with the franchise.