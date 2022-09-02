Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Shines in EuroBasket Debut

1. WAGNER'S A WINNER

"Orlando Magic standout Franz Wagner finished with eight points, three rebounds, and three assists in just under 25 minutes of action. He shot 4-7 from the floor and 0-1 from beyond the arc."

2. SHAQ MEETS MJ

"Former Orlando Magic big man and current NBA on TNT star Shaquille O'Neal has been all around the world this summer. A little more than a month ago, 'DJ Diesel' was seen in Europe raving with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Most recently, he's been in Melbourne, Australia talking about a handful of topics at his 'An Evening with Shaquille O'Neal' event. On of those topics discussed might bring back some good memories for Magic fans. O'Neal reflected on the first time he nervously went up against NBA legend Michael Jordan."

3. LUKA WINS EURO OPENER

"Doncic set the tone overall with his masterful passing display for Slovenia with 10 assists and plenty of hockey assists. He scored 14 points but shot just 4-14 from the floor, 1-8 from the perimeter, and 5-8 on free throws."

4. DONOVAN MITCHELL TRADED TO CAVS

"The three-time All-Star, long-rumored to be a target of the New York Knicks, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski further reports that the Cavs will send over three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, who will also engage in two pick swaps. Cleveland veterans Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji will also be involved, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Donovan Mitchell faces the Magic for the first time as a member of the Cavaliers October 26 in Cleveland.

