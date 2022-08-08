Magic Starting 5: Looking Back at Grant Hill, Ahead at Franz Wagner

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. WHAT IF GRANT HILL STAYED HEALTHY?

"The idea was right, but the execution was not. Ultimately, Hill's injuries define most of his career in Orlando, but given what he had shown in the 1990s with the Detroit Pistons, he could have been half of the most talented pair in the NBA, challenging Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal for that honor."

2. FRANZ WAGNER TRENDING HIGH?

"Wagner found himself among the league's most exciting small forwards alongside Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)."

3. DEVIN CANNADY GIVES BACK

“I literally grew up in the neighborhood right behind this court, and played on this court growing up,” Cannady said. “I want this court, which I had a hand in helping decorate and make into its own with my brand Run Your Own Race, to be that symbol of hope in the community.”

4. KYRIE TO THE MAVS?

"However, Brooklyn has a much easier path to trading Irving, who is entering the final year of his contract … and the Dallas Mavericks should roll the dice on a deal for him."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Bo Outlaw played in parts of eight different seasons for the Magic, first from 1997-02 and then again from 2005-08. During his time with the team, he averaged 6.3 points per game.