Magic Starting 5: Trade Jonathan Isaac?

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. TRADE JONATHAN ISAAC?

"During a conversation with NBA Analysis Network, one league executive explained that Jonathan Isaac could emerge as a future trade candidate for the Magic."

2. WHAT DO THE NUMBERS SAY?

"With the addition of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, who has shown the versatility he can bring on both ends of the floor, the Magic will have an array of young talent at its disposal next season."

3. WAGNER SHINES FOR GERMANY

"The 2021 first-round pick for the Orlando Magic suited up for Germany in a friendly against Belgium and showed out for his home country."

4. MAVS vs. SUNS OPENING NIGHT REMATCH

"The Mavs recorded a memorable blowout in Game 7 in the West semifinals over the Phoenix Suns. Ready for the rematch? You won’t have to wait long. The Suns will reportedly host the Dallas Mavericks in the season-opener for both teams on Oct. 19. So Luka Doncic vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul? Again? Bring it on."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Ahead of the 2008-09 season, the Magic had +2000 odds to win the NBA Finals and a projected win total of 47.5 The team smashed expectations, winning 59 games and fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. The Lakers were tied with the reigning champion Boston Celtics for the best odds (+350).