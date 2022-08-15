Skip to main content

Magic Number: What Do Analytics Say About Orlando Youth?

In BBall Index's LEBRON Metric, the Magic had two of its brightest stars rank inside the Top 10 for the impact they bring on the court.

Drafting the next Lebron James is every NBA front office's dream, but there’s a reason The King is a once-in-a-lifetime caliber player.

However, even if we may never see a player quite like him again, there are analytics that measure a player's impact in similar ways.

“LEBRON is a great stat to quickly ballpark a player's impact and provide so much context the traditional box score is lacking,” BBall Index said on their LEBRON tool

Two of the Orlando Magic’s brightest stars in Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony ranked inside the top 10 for this measure in players under the age of 21 last season, with Wagner at No. 8 and Anthony in the No. 9 slot.

“It estimates how many points better or worse a player is worth compared to league average per 100 possessions with zero being average,” BBall Index said.

Surprisingly for Wagner, a big reason for this was not because of his offense, but for the impact he brings defensively.

With a grade of 0.21, above league average for this measure, the 6-10 forward was tied with fourth-year New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes.

Anthony, on the other hand, was one of just nine players under the age of 21 last season to finish with an above average offensive grade at 0.05.

The third-year guard will look to add on to a sophomore campaign where he improved in nearly every major offensive statistical category, putting up 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds over 65 games.

With the addition of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, who has shown the versatility he can bring on both ends of the floor, the Magic will have an array of young talent at its disposal next season. 

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Orlando Magic? Click here

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook here

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter @TheMagicInsider

Franz Wagner Cole Anthony
News

Magic Number: What Do Analytics Say About Orlando Youth?

By Riley Sheppard2 minutes ago
Jordan Poole
News

Magic Starting 5: 'Poole' Party in Orlando?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors
News

Could Magic Sign Warriors Champ Jordan Poole Next Offseason?

By Grant Afseth18 hours ago
gettyimages-1238866208-594x594
News

NBA Schedule: LeBron vs. Steph Opening Night, Luka's Mavs vs. Lakers

By The Magic Insider StaffAug 13, 2022 2:40 PM EDT
gettyimages-97320864-594x594
News

Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Owns Unique Piece of Magic History

By Dalton TriggAug 13, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
Jonathan Isaac
News

Betting Odds: How Many Games Will Magic Win Next Season?

By Riley SheppardAug 12, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
Franz Wagner
News

Magic Forward Franz Wagner Shows Out in Germany Opener

By Riley SheppardAug 12, 2022 12:32 PM EDT
Bill Russell
News

Magic Starting 5: Bill Russell's No. 6 Retired By League

By Jeremy BrenerAug 12, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Bill Russell Dwight Howard
News

NBA Retires Legend Bill Russell's No. 6

By Dalton TriggAug 11, 2022 5:07 PM EDT