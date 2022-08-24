Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba Gives Back; Kevin Durant Stays in Brooklyn

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. MO BAMBA GIVES BACK

“Everything down to the smallest of details represents an important part of my life," Bamba said. "From my African roots, to my Harlem upbringing, to honoring my family who made this all possible. Mahama helped us identity some incredible local artists and architects who perfectly captured all the intersections of my heritage and I’m so appreciative for all their hard work.”

2. POWER RANKINGS TIME!

"After just two playoff appearances in the last 10 seasons and eight top-10 draft picks in that span - including the No. 1 overall selection of Paolo Banchero in June - the Magic are hitting one of the most exciting points for the franchise since the prime days of star center Dwight Howard. But, like every other team, Orlando's record still sits at 0-0 ahead of the season. Any associated hype has yet to prove itself."

3. DURANT STAYS IN BROOKLYN

"On Tuesday, Nets GM Sean Marks released a statement saying Durant and the Nets have agreed to "move forward" in hopes of building a championship team."

4. BOBAN, JOKIC GET LIT

"The 7-4 gentle giant was spotted raving with fellow Serbian teammate and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic at Bogdan Bogdanovic's 30th birthday party."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Kevin Durant's career-high against the Magic came on November 26, 2018 when he scored 49 points as a member of the Golden State Warriors. The Magic fell to the Warriors 116-110.