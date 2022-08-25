Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Looking Back on 'Kobe Day'

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with 'Magic Starting 5,' where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. KOBE DAY REMINISCING

"The late Los Angeles Lakers legend who passed in 2020 has the unofficial holiday after the two numbers he wore while playing: 8 and 24. It also comes one day after his birthday, August 23. To commemorate the occasion, Basketball News brought a Kobe story back to the surface from last year that has a tie-in with the Orlando Magic."

2. HOW GOOD IS WENDELL CARTER JR.?

"The 23-year-old is coming off a year where he posted career-highs in points (15.0), rebounds (10.5), assists (2.8) and three-point makes (1.1). He also ranks in the 99th percentile among centers in time spent defending shooting guards and 90th percentile in time spent guarding small forwards."

3. MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

"With the NBA and Orlando Magic releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise. Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis..."

4. RICK PITINO SOUNDS OFF ON DONOVAN MITCHELL

"Pitino was willing to look back on two forms of his basketball past to address the future. By now, anyone remotely associated with the Knicks is aware of their pursuit of Pitino's former pupil, ex-University of Louisville star Donovan Mitchell."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The Magic has 13 back-to-backs on the schedule next season.

