Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero vs. Dejounte Murray?

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. BANCHERO vs. MURRAY

"Former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this offseason, has participated in a few pro-am games as of late. Unlike any other NBA player, he's made social media waves for his conduct during them. He tapped the ball aggressively on someone's head before driving by them, and now, he's apparently got into it with Banchero."

2. FLIPPING FLORIDA TEAMS?

"One player that stands out as a potential trade target is Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat. The time is approaching for the team to determine if they are ready to make a major financial commitment to retain his services long-term, or capitalize on his trade value."

3. MARKELLE MOST IMPROVED?

"With health on his side, it is not out of the equation to witness the six-year veteran contend for a Most Improved Player award, and if it happened, would be the first time a No. 1 pick won since Pervis Ellison in 1992."

4. DONOVAN MITCHELL TO GOLDEN STATE?

"The three-time All-Star's name has been in and out of trade talks this offseason following Utah sending center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a slew of draft picks and role players."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Former No. 2 overall pick Darko Milicic played 110 games for the Magic from 2005-07. He averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds during his Orlando tenure.