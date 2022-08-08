Magic Land Heat Star Tyler Herro in Proposed Trade Scenario

The Orlando Magic have made a lot of strides in establishing an intriguing young core since breaking up its previous core at the 2021 midseason trade deadline.

Between players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs among others, there's a lot to like about its collection of players.

With a patient approach, the Magic face a prime situation to stay patient and organically continue its rebuilding effort. If the team overachieved in 2022-23, it would be because its young players made major strides in its development.

Another option for the Magic could be to capitalize on the perception in value of its future draft capital by leveraging it in a trade to add another key player to its core. With Banchero being added into the fold, there could be a real boost in its success next season taking this approach.

One player that stands out as a potential trade target is Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat. The time is approaching for the team to determine if they are ready to make a major financial commitment to retain his services long-term, or capitalize on his trade value.

Herro is coming off a strong 2021-22 campaign that netted him NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors. He posted career-best averages of 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

In a trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network compiled three bold Magic trades for the team to add a co-star alongside Paolo Banchero. Among the hypothetical deals featured Herro, along with Duncan Robinson, being sent to Orlando.

Miami Heat Receive: G/F Gary Harris, F Chuma Okeke, G Devin Cannady, 2023 First-Round Pick (ORL), 2025 First-Round Pick (ORL)

Orlando Magic Receive: G/F Duncan Robinson, G Tyler Herro

The first element of this trade package that stands out is the Magic's inclusion of two unprotected first-round picks. They would need to hold significant confidence in Herro's potential to take the next step in his development as a full-time starter with higher usage.

The Magic face a significant need to add as much shot creation as possible. Its output of 0.748 points per possession (PPP) on all jump shots off the dribble (half-court) last season ranked last in the NBA. Herro was among 19 players to take at least 400 off the dribble jumper attempts last season, and his output of 0.959 PPP was more efficient than players like Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine, and Jayson Tatum.

Herro is set to be a restricted free agent next offseason. He is eligible for a contract extension worth $188 million over five seasons with a $32.5 million first-year salary. The Magic needs to be comfortable paying him that much to view a trade as worthwhile.

After drafting Banchero and adding him to an already talented group, it could be a logical option for the Magic to pursue a trade to add another member to its core. Herro would be an intriguing option to give, considering if the Heat are open to such a deal.

Unless they are adding draft capital, it appears unlikely for the Heat to part with Herro in a trade that doesn't net them a superstar talent like Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. Miami would satisfy that need in this deal while also moving Duncan Robinson's contract.