Spurs Land Former No. 1 Pick in Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The San Antonio Spurs made one of the biggest trades off the offseason in June by sending All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale to the Atlanta Hawks for future draft stock and Danilo Gallinari, who was eventually waived.

But in a recent trade scenario proposed by Heavy.com, the Spurs would be involved in another blockbuster trade, this time in a three-team deal centered around Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The three-time All-Star's name has been in and out of trade talks this offseason following Utah sending center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a slew of draft picks and role players.

Here's how the proposed three-team trade would pan out:

Golden State Warriors get:

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz get:

James Wiseman

Doug McDermott

Moses Moody

2026, 2028 Warriors 1st Round Picks

2025 Spurs 1st Round Pick (via CHI)

San Antonio Spurs get:

Andrew Wiggins

In this scenario, the Spurs would unload the $13.8 million owed to Doug McDermott next season, but would be giving up the protected first-round pick that they received in the sign-and-trade deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls last offseason.

Acquiring a player like Andrew Wiggins, who was one of the top performers in the 2022 NBA Finals with the championship-winning Golden State Warriors in June, would immediately become one of San Antonio's best players, if not the best.

Though the 26-year-old and former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft has posted elite numbers throughout his eight-year career, this past season saw him earn his first All-Star nod, something Wiggins proved he was worthy of in the playoffs with elite two-way defensive skills and the athletic offensive prowess he's become known for. In total, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebonds, 2.2 assists, and one steal on 46 percent shooting last season.

But his addition could crowd and limit the development of a frontcourt that already includes Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and rookie Jeremy Sochan. Wiggins would be a surefire starter for coach Gregg Popovich, but his arrival would be puzzling for a team aiming to rebuild through draft stock and the current young core, not with a player coming off his first All-Star appearance.

Instead, the Spurs would likely aim for youthful talent and draft picks in any potential future trade.

Additionally, it's unlikely the Warriors would give up an important player like Wiggins along with two future first-round picks and two rising young stars in James Wiseman and Moses Moody, who are fixing to be a key part of Golden State's future.

A package involving Mitchell, one of the league's brightest young stars, would certainly take valuable pieces in return. The Spurs could be the third team that helps take on bad contracts in exchange for draft stock and maybe a player or two.

But a scenario where the Spurs get Wiggins without at least one draft pick involved is nearly impossible to imagine given the current state of rebuilding in San Antonio.

