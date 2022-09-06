Magic Starting 5: What Will Orlando Look Like in 2025?

1. WHERE WILL MAGIC BE IN 2025?

"With the buzz the Orlando Magic has been generating this offseason, it is not far fetched to picture a future playoff team with this young core. But just how good can this team be over the next few seasons?"

2. MAGIC EX JODIE MEEKS RETIRES

"During his career, Meeks averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on 37.1% shooting from the three-point range in 539 regular season games. He played 36 of those games with the Magic during the 2016-17 season, averaging 9.1 points per game."

3. KNICKS STRIKE OUT ON DONOVAN MITCHELL

"Despite months of speculation that foresaw Mitchell returning home to New York, the Knicks walk away with nothing but pieces to pick up. A good part of the roster outside of Jalen Brunson had been dangled in these trade talks, which isn't a good way to build chemistry for the long season ahead. The Knicks did right by R.J. Barrett by extending his contract, but what will the team do with Julius Randle and Obi Toppin?"

4. WAGNER BACK IN EUROVISION ACTION

Franz Wagner and the German national team face Luka Doncic and Slovenia at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Franz Wagner and Luka Doncic meet on the EuroBasket stage today, but the European stars won't meet in the NBA until Oct. 30 in Dallas and Nov. 9 in Orlando.

