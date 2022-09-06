Skip to main content
Magic Starting 5: What Will Orlando Look Like in 2025?

Magic Starting 5: What Will Orlando Look Like in 2025?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. WHERE WILL MAGIC BE IN 2025?

"With the buzz the Orlando Magic has been generating this offseason, it is not far fetched to picture a future playoff team with this young core. But just how good can this team be over the next few seasons?"

2. MAGIC EX JODIE MEEKS RETIRES

"During his career, Meeks averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on 37.1% shooting from the three-point range in 539 regular season games. He played 36 of those games with the Magic during the 2016-17 season, averaging 9.1 points per game."

3. KNICKS STRIKE OUT ON DONOVAN MITCHELL

"Despite months of speculation that foresaw Mitchell returning home to New York, the Knicks walk away with nothing but pieces to pick up. A good part of the roster outside of Jalen Brunson had been dangled in these trade talks, which isn't a good way to build chemistry for the long season ahead. The Knicks did right by R.J. Barrett by extending his contract, but what will the team do with Julius Randle and Obi Toppin?"

4. WAGNER BACK IN EUROVISION ACTION

Franz Wagner and the German national team face Luka Doncic and Slovenia at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Franz Wagner and Luka Doncic meet on the EuroBasket stage today, but the European stars won't meet in the NBA until Oct. 30 in Dallas and Nov. 9 in Orlando.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Cole Anthony
News

Magic Starting 5: What Will Orlando Look Like in 2025?

By Jeremy Brener
Jodie Meeks Khem Birch
News

Former Magic Wing Retires After 10 NBA Seasons; What's Next?

By Jeremy Brener
paolo poole
News

Future Power Rankings: Where Does Magic Rank?

By Riley Sheppard
Franz Wagner
News

Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Leads Germany to 3-0 EuroBasket Start

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

Germany 109, Lithuania 107: Magic's Franz Wagner Leads Country to Victory in Double OT

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

Germany 92, Bosnia 82: Magic's Franz Wagner Leads Country to Another EuroBasket Win

By Jeremy Brener
Gary Harris
News

Magic Guard Gary Harris Undergoes Knee Surgery; Will Orlando Sharpshooter Return?

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Shines in EuroBasket Debut

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

Franz Wagner, Germany Defeat France in EuroBasket 2022

By Grant Afseth