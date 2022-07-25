Magic Starting 5: Orlando Win Projections; Ross on The Trade Block?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. TRADE TERRENCE ROSS?

"Bleacher Report wrote about the idea of the Denver Nuggets acquiring Ross in exchange for former Magic players Ish Smith, Jeff Green and a 2023 second-round pick."

2. OVER OR UNDER? MAGIC WIN PROJECTIONS

"After winning just 22 games last season, good for second-worst in the league, there isn't a whole lot of promise in Central Florida. However, the Magic got better this offseason. By drafting Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, the team adds an instant starter and difference-maker on the court. Banchero will change the way the offense is played and elevates the floor and ceiling of the team."

3. PLAYOFFS?

“We can f**king go to the playoffs this year,” Ross said on a recent episode of his show, The T. Ross Podcast. That level of confidence has been a common theme from the organization throughout the offseason after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year."

4. JOHNNY EGAN, FORMER ROCKETS COACH, DEAD AT 83

"During his 11-year career, Egan had his high-scoring season with the Knicks in 1964. The Providence alum, who led the Friars to an NIT title in 1961 at Madison Square Garden, averaged 14.1 points over 42 games in his first tour with the Knicks after playing for the Detroit Pistons. He was later one of three players dealt to the Baltimore Bullets for Walt Bellamy in 1965, and was later taken by both the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in separate expansion drafts."

5. MAGIC FUN FACT OF THE DAY

Tracy McGrady's career-high in a game came on March 10, 2004, when he scored 62 points in a win against the Washington Wizards.