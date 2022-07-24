Magic Win Projections: Can Orlando Finish Better Than Last Year?

Are you taking the over or the under?

ORLANDO - Expectations for the Orlando Magic heading into the 2022 season are not high.

After winning just 22 games last season, good for second-worst in the league, there isn't a whole lot of promise in Central Florida.

However, the Magic got better this offseason. By drafting Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, the team adds an instant starter and difference-maker on the court. Banchero will change the way the offense is played and elevates the floor and ceiling of the team.

Outside of the draft, the team has so far neglected to sign outside free agents, meaning it appears that the Magic will run it back with the same group next season.

By keeping almost everything in-house, it will improve the team's chemistry and the players can all develop together under second-year head coach Jamahl Mosley.

With the players already familiar with Mosley's system, the kinks in the system will be less apparent next season.

Couple all of that with the likely return of a healthy Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac and the team has potential to be better than it was last year.

In fact, Terrence Ross believes the team can make the playoffs.

While Ross appears optimistic, PointsBet is not expecting that large of a jump.

The sportsbook is projecting 27.5 wins for the Magic this season, which is 5.5 more than last season's total. Only the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons have been projected to finish with fewer wins than the Magic.

While it looks like the team improved on paper, we'll wait until the season starts to see if it translates onto the court.