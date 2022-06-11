Magic Guard RJ Hampton on Stephen Curry: 'Best Shape of Any NBA Player Ever'

The Magic guard had flowers to give to the Warriors star.

As Stephen Curry broke the internet with his 43-point performance in a Game 4 victory for the Golden State Warriors Friday night, Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton had something to add to the conversation.

"One of the main reason Steph be hooping like this is cuz he in the best shape of any NBA player ever no kap," Hampton tweeted.

Curry entered the league at 180 pounds, but has developed his workout and diet regimen to gain 10 pounds in body weight and more added muscle, making him a threat to drive into the lane as a secondary move to his three-point shot.

With Curry's masterful Game 4, the Warriors retook homecourt advantage and are two wins away from their fourth championship since 2015.

As an eight-year-old kid when Curry was drafted by Golden State in 2009, Hampton has grown up watching the two-time MVP throughout most of his life and has looked up to him.

Hampton hopes to be able to mimic Curry a little more in his second full season with the Magic.

After being traded in Feb. 2021 to Orlando, Hampton played in 64 games for the Magic this past season, averaging 7.6 points per game.

Once a top-5 recruit in high school, Hampton has been quiet so far during his short NBA career, but there are hopes that he can turn it around considering he just turned 21 this past February.

If Hampton can get a little closer to Curry's shape during a transformative third season in the league, he could cement his status as a key player in the Magic's rebuild moving forward.