Jabari Smith Works Out For Magic: Potential No. 1 Pick?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic hosted potential No. 1 overall pick Jabari Smith for a workout today.

With just two weeks to go before the NBA Draft, the Magic are doing its homework on the top picks.

Smith is the first in line, as betting odds, Instagram interactions and majority of reports favor him to be the No. 1 pick.

Smith was regarded as the sixth-best player in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN before spending last season with the Tigers where he was an all-around star, averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block.

His length, possessing a 7-2 wingspan, mixed with his ability to stretch the floor, makes Smith a match-up nightmare on both ends.

Beginning with his defense, which could prove to be where Smith makes his impact known right away. Listed at 6-10, and having the ability to guard multiple positions, he has drawn comparisons to Jayson Tatum’s ability on that side of the floor.

His lateral quickness combined with his decision making allows him to stay in front of smaller guards attempting to blow past him. In a league that values a player's basketball IQ when guarding the pick-and-roll; Smith would pass the test with ease, more often than not making the correct read and being patient.

This patient mentality is shown even more on offense, as he’s never in a hurry to take a bad shot or force a tough pass. Smith has an elite jabstep, especially in the high post which allows for him to create just enough separation to rise up and sink a fifteen foot jumper. Outside of his elite midrange game, he shot the three at one of the highest clips in the nation at 42 percent on 5.5 attempts per game

His finishing around the rim and adding weight are areas that scouts have addressed need improvements, which will come as the season progresses and Smith receives NBA level training.

If the pick isn't Smith, it could be either Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren or Duke's Paolo Banchero.

Holmgren might not be ready to contribute at a high level immediately, but someone who could become one of the best defenders in the league. He's also Jalen Suggs' high school teammate and by choosing him, the Magic can define their team as one with tight chemistry that unfolds on the court.

Banchero could be the most NBA-ready out of the three top prospects. Banchero's talents make him one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft.

There isn't a ton of separation from the top three prospects, which makes Orlando's decision that much more difficult.

It doesn't seem like the team will trade the pick, but the fact that there isn't a surefire No. 1 pick like we saw in 2021 with Cade Cunningham shows that the Magic are keeping the cards close to the chest.