Skip to main content

Paolo Banchero: New Betting Odds No. 1 Pick?

Banchero the top pick?

ORLANDO - With just hours before the NBA Draft, the drama surrounding the No. 1 overall pick is heating up.

Earlier this week, we wrote about how multiple sportsbooks were increasing the odds for Duke's Paolo Banchero to become the top pick.

Overnight, Banchero became the odds-on favorite to be selected first by a couple sportsbooks, including Caesar's, PointsBet, FanDuel and DraftKings ... but that doesn't mean the Orlando Magic will take him.

There has been rumors that a trade could take place between the Magic and the Houston Rockets, who hold the No. 3 pick and the strongest interest in Banchero.

The Magic could take him No. 1 over Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith, but that appears unlikely considering Banchero has been rumored to have pushed back his predraft workout with Orlando multiple times and there was no confirmed workout between Banchero and the team.

If Banchero is the No. 1 pick, it would certainly be an upset considering many thought it was a two-horse race between Holmgren and Smith since the Magic was gifted the the pick back on May 17.

In 36 career games at Duke, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. Banchero took home ACC Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-ACC honors following his lone campaign at Duke.

So no matter who takes Banchero in tonight's draft, and whether he goes first, second or third, a team in the top-3 is getting a player with a ton of upside to build the foundation in a rebuilding scenario.

Paolo Banchero
News

Paolo Banchero: New Betting Odds No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy Brenerjust now
gettyimages-101246014-594x594
News

Ex-Magic Star Vince Carter Loses Nearly $100K From Home Burglary

By The Magic Insider Staff8 hours ago
b479c556-f602-49ed-b06b-facfff9378dc.sized-1000x1000
News

Eleventh Hour NBA Draft Shakeup? Here's What Insider Predicts

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
Jabari-Smith-Chet-Holmgren-Magic-NBA-Draft-Thunder-1200x900
News

NBA Draft: Have the Magic Found Their Answer at No. 1?

By Riley Sheppard23 hours ago
Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft, Orlando Magic
News

NBA Draft: Paolo Banchero 'Pushing Back' Workout with Magic

By Jeremy BrenerJun 21, 2022
Chet Holmgren
News

Magic Draft Target Chet Holmgren: 'I Can Fit In With Almost Everyone'

By Riley SheppardJun 21, 2022
Paolo Banchero
News

Why The Magic And Rockets Should Trade Draft Picks

By Jeremy BrenerJun 21, 2022
Jabari Smith Paolo Banchero Chet Holmgren
News

Betting Odds Tighten For Magic Top Pick Days Before NBA Draft

By Jeremy BrenerJun 21, 2022
Weltman
News

Magic President Jeff Weltman Speaks On Second Round Picks: 'It's Complicated'

By Riley SheppardJun 20, 2022