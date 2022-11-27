76ers vs. Magic Betting Odds: Orlando Favored Despite Friday's Loss?

The Orlando Magic look to grab a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday and claim revenge after Friday's loss.

The Orlando Magic seeks an opportunity to end a three-game losing streak Sunday evening when the Philadelphia 76ers come back to the Amway Center.

Despite playing without its three best players in Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia grabbed a 107-99 win against Orlando.

However, SI Sportsbook believes the Magic will settle the score Sunday, favoring Orlando by 2.5 points against Philadelphia.

It's a tight line, but Orlando gets the nod for being at home and seeing the return of a few injured players. While the 76ers' top players have already been ruled out, the Magic could get several key pieces back that did not play Sunday.

Terrence Ross (illness) is probable after missing Friday's game. Chuma Okeke (knee) and Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) are questionable after sitting, but most notably, point guard Markelle Fultz (toe) could make his season debut.

Fultz's return to play the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2017 could be the juice Orlando needs to flip the result against Philadelphia. Orlando has played most of the season in limbo with its injured players, but it appears that the team is slowly inching back to a healthy roster.

The Magic face the 76ers Sunday night at 6 p.m. at the Amway Center.

