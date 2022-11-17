Short-Handed Magic End Homestand in Loss vs. Timberwolves

The Orlando Magic tried to pull themselves out of a big deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves proved to be too much.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (4-11) is sending its home fans back disappointed after a 126-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

The Magic struggled from the beginning with Paolo Banchero (sprained ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) both sidelined with injuries. This meant that the Magic started Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba in its sixth different starting lineup in the first 15 games.

The Timberwolves took advantage early of the Magic's depleted starting lineup, taking an 18-point lead after the first quarter. That lead ballooned to 25 by halftime and as much as 27 throughout the entire game.

But at halftime, the Magic developed a sense of urgency and was able to cut the deficit to single digits early in the fourth quarter.

However, the Wolves got their act together and put the finishing touches on their second straight road victory. Leading the way for Minnesota was Anthony Edwards, who scored a game-high 35 points. Karl-Anthony Towns was also impressive, adding 30 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the floor.

On the flip side, the Magic saw a career-high 26 points from Bol Bol and 23 from Jalen Suggs, who debuted a new protective face mask.

The Magic return to action Friday night in the Windy City against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

